Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 09:57 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The High Court here has set July 10 for a decision on six accused in the murder of Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, whose body was found in a barrel filled with concrete five years ago.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/11/july-10-decision-on-six-accused-charged-with-kevin-morais039-murder