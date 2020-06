Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 05:22 Hits: 4

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/george-floyd-protests-minneapolis-officer-bail-thomas-lane-12825870