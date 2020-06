Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 06:15 Hits: 4

The market for COVID-19 antibody tests is red-hot. It has ballooned in a matter of months as hundreds of products flood the world for people who want to find out whether they've already had the virus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/europe-sets-sights-on-dud-antibody-tests-amid-covid-19-free-for-all-12825960