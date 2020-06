Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 08:35 Hits: 0

While some degree of deglobalization may be desirable today, this process also carries grave risks, from skyrocketing production costs to geopolitical conflict. The only way to mitigate those risks is through enhanced multilateral cooperation.

