Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:23 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump’s long racist history will gain another notch on his belt when he resumes holding his official campaign rallies by flying to the city of the “single worst…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/trump-plans-new-rallies-as-a-pandemic-rages-on-and-he-picked-a-terrible-date-to-start/