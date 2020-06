Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 01:54 Hits: 3

Leigh Turner, University of Minnesota Given the death, suffering, social disruption and economic devastation caused by COVID-19, there is an urgent need to quickly develop therapies to treat this disease…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/the-fda-is-speeding-approvals-of-covid-19-drugs-but-what-corners-is-it-cutting/