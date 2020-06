Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 06:48 Hits: 4

Researchers say the US may have 200,000 deaths by September. Meanwhile, Germany will end its border controls for all EU citizens on June 15. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-us-passes-2-million-confirmed-cases/a-53770691?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf