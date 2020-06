Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 08:25 Hits: 4

Rights groups and researchers have long criticized Amazon's facial recognition software, saying it incorrectly identifies people with darker skin. The decision also came amid widespread anti-police brutality protests.

