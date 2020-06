Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 01:35 Hits: 4

Two charity boats have headed back to the Mediterranean after a two-month hiatus in migrant rescue operations, as humanitarian groups await a new wave of arrivals.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200611-italy-mediterranea-saving-humans-sea-watch-migrants-tunisia-sicily-matteo-salvini