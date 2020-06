Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 04:02 Hits: 4

Brazil's most populous state Sao Paulo reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths for the second day running on Wednesday even as its homonymous metropolis allowed shops to resume business and prepared to reopen its malls.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200611-sao-paulo-re-opens-after-lockdown-despite-brazil-s-surging-covid-19-death-toll