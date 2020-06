Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 13:10 Hits: 0

When the coronavirus overwhelmed Italy’s health-care system, a working group of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation, and Intensive Care reluctantly supported rationing by age. They were right to do so.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/when-is-age-discrimination-acceptable-by-peter-singer-2020-06