Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 15:31 Hits: 7

Two top European Union officials have rejected suggestions that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine could be lifted during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the restrictive measures "do not impede Russia’s capacity" to combat the epidemic, according to a letter seen by RFE/RL.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/top-eu-officials-rule-out-sanctions-relief-for-russia/30663641.html