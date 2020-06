Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 15:53 Hits: 6

Police in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have detained 12 activists who were picketing the European Union's office in the city.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-police-detain-activists-picketing-european-union-office-in-nur-sultan/30663659.html