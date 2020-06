Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 11:03 Hits: 1

The unprecedented wave of protests that swept French cities over the past week has exposed cracks in the country’s universalist model, lifting long-standing taboos and fuelling calls to shed the “myth” of a Republic immune to racism.

