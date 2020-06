Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 15:34 Hits: 7

The Covid-19 crisis is leading to a new source of pollution as personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves and facemasks, makes its way into the world’s seas and oceans, a French environmental group has warned.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200610-a-new-type-of-pollution-covid-19-waste-ending-up-in-world-s-oceans