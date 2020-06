Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 17:26 Hits: 10

WASHINGTON, DC: The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, told the US Congress on Wednesday (Jun 10) to "stop the pain" and pass reforms that reduce police brutality. One day after burying his brother in Houston, Philonise Floyd appeared in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/floyd-brother-tells-us-congress-to-stop-the-pain-pass-police-12824192