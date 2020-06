Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 15:46 Hits: 6

China's decision to demolish the "one country, two systems" arrangement in Hong Kong appears to be a fait accompli, and in fact seems to have been preordained. Viewed in a broader context, the move represents a major salvo in a new cold war that is already playing out across three critical dimensions.

