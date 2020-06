Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 07:59 Hits: 5

The US Navy wants to ban Confederate flags, commonly associated with slavery, from public spaces on its ships and facilities. The US Senate meanwhile has confirmed the first black officer to lead the Air Force.

