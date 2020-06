Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 08:49 Hits: 5

The World Health Organization is urging Pakistan to impose a two-week intermittent lockdown to stem a spike in new cases. In Britain, the number of likely COVID-19 deaths has passed 50,100. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-who-urges-pakistan-to-lock-down/a-53755241?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf