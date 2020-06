Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 09:13 Hits: 5

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking in parts of the US Southwest, causing the state of Arizona to reactivate an emergency health care plan. The uptick comes as the US begins to reopen its economy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-cases-spike-in-southwestern-us/a-53757333?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf