Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 10:55 Hits: 5

Germany's top diplomat has expressed the EU’s opposition to Netanyahu’s plan of annexation. Heiko Maas is the first high-ranking official to visit Israel since the new government was sworn in last month.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-maas-heads-to-israel-to-lobby-against-west-bank-annexation/a-53755541?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf