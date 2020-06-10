The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In Iran, locals extinguish wildfires with almost no resources

Since 22 May, the Zagros mountain range in southwestern Iran has been ravaged by forest fires spreading across thousands of hectares. Iran is woefully underprepared to deal with the country's hot season because of a lack of resources and budget, and so extinguishing the fire falls to volunteers. Locals have almost no tools with which to fight the fire, apart from tree branches and leaf blowers. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have tried to deny the extent of the damage.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200610-iran-locals-extinguish-wildfires-almost-no-resources

