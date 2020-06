Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 15:02 Hits: 7

Burundians were in shock Wednesday after the sudden death of veteran President Pierre Nkurunziza, with rumours circulating and a climate of fear engulfing a country grappling with the complex legacy of his 15-year rule.

