Pro-Haftar powers ‘looking for alternatives’ after opponents seize all of western Libya

Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

In seizing all of western Libya, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) put a stop to Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s offensive against the capital Tripoli – and to the possibility of a military solution to the country’s decade-long civil war. After Turkey’s support for the GNA turned the tide against him, Haftar is in a very weak position. His international allies now favour a diplomatic solution, and there are signs that they are looking for an alternative partner in eastern Libya.

