This pro-Trump 'Democrat' could win a seat in Congress. We can't let that happen

Ruben Diaz Sr. sure loves himself some Donald Trump. Now, that’s definitely an unusual preference for a member of the New York City Council, and downright bizarre for a Democrat. But “unusual” and “bizarre” would be perhaps the most polite ways you could describe Diaz, a notorious homophobe and anti-abortion zealot. Here’s just a taste of the affection he’s showered on Trump:

Asked who, he’d vote for in the 2016 elections, Diaz gushed, “I do like Donald Trump. He’s like me, making enemies everywhere he goes.”

About a week after the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Diaz offered this love letter: “Thank you president Trump. Finally we Christian [sic] have someone who really cares for us”. ( UPDATE : Diaz deleted this tweet after this post went up, but we have a screenshot.)

: Diaz deleted this tweet after this post went up, but we have a screenshot.) And when asked just last month whom he’ll vote for this year, Biden or Trump, Diaz would only say, “I don’t know yet.”

Can you donate $3 now to this fake Democrat’s progressive opponent, Ritchie Torres?

Four years into Donald Trump’s reign of terror and Diaz still hasn’t seen enough. If only we could say this was merely appalling. Instead, it’s downright dangerous, because Diaz is running for the open 15th Congressional District in the Bronx—and a poll last week showed him winning the Democratic primary.

What a disaster it would be to have our own version of Steve King representing the bluest district in the country as a Democrat. Fortunately, we have an infinitely superior alternative: New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres, a fierce progressive fighter for the disadvantaged who would be the first gay Latino member of Congress.

That same poll showed Torres just two points behind Diaz, making him the best-positioned to stop New York’s #1 Trump fan. But Diaz has held political office for two decades and has a deeply loyal base that doesn’t seem to mind his affection for the orange menace in the White House. He will be tough to beat, especially with the primary coming up fast on June 23.

Please send $3 to Ritchie Torres today to help him keep a pro-Trump bigot OUT of Congress!

