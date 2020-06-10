The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Out of Options in Terms of Reform : Khalil Gibran Muhammad on the Racist History of Police in U.S.

Protests in defense of Black lives and calls to defund the police continue across the U.S., from Los Angeles to Minneapolis and New York. We speak with Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a professor of history, race and public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and the Suzanne Young Murray professor at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, about the significance of this moment and the history of policing in the U.S. “We haven’t seen a moment like this in at least half a century,” Muhammad says. “It’s hard to know for sure where we’re going to go from this moment, but it’s clear that when we look at the history of policing, we have run out of options in terms of reform, in terms of thinking about what the police can do for themselves.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/10/khalil_gibran_muhammad_history_us_policing

