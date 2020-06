Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 02:36 Hits: 6

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will be in the southern city of Osh on June 10 to take part in events commemorating ethnic clashes in the city 10 years ago.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyzstan-anniversary-ethnic-clashes-osh/30662451.html