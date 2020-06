Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 22:44 Hits: 5

We’re now more than a week into the White House’s attempts to rationalize Donald Trump’s choice to tear gas peaceful protesters in order to clear the way for a photo op, and…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/trump-is-trapped-in-his-own-bunker-of-fear-with-his-fan-base-of-right-wing-cowards/