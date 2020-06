Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 03:41 Hits: 5

New York lawmakers voted on Tuesday to repeal a decades-old law that shields police officers' disciplinary records from the public. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said he will sign the bill into law amid nationwide protests against police brutality.

