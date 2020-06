Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 06:34 Hits: 6

The number of coronavirus cases in India continued to rapidly increase Wednesday, with officials reporting nearly 10,000 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200610-india-covid-19-surge-continues-with-nearly-10-000-cases-amid-lockdown-easing