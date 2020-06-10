High Covid-19 toll in Canada's care homes highlights wider problem

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 07:10 Hits: 5

More than 80 percent of people who died from Covid-19 in Canada lived in nursing or retirement homes. Paul Brunet, of the Council for Protection of the Sick, says ER doctors in Quebec are seeing patients from such facilities dying not from Covid-19, but from dehydration or malnutrition. "This has been traumatic for families," Brunet tells FRANCE 24. "People dying alone, abandoned. It's starting to look like criminal negligence, in our opinion," he says. FRANCE 24's François Rihouay and Haxie Meyers-Belkin report.

