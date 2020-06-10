The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

High Covid-19 toll in Canada's care homes highlights wider problem

Category: World Hits: 5

More than 80 percent of people who died from Covid-19 in Canada lived in nursing or retirement homes. Paul Brunet, of the Council for Protection of the Sick, says ER doctors in Quebec are seeing patients from such facilities dying not from Covid-19, but from dehydration or malnutrition. "This has been traumatic for families," Brunet tells FRANCE 24. "People dying alone, abandoned. It's starting to look like criminal negligence, in our opinion," he says. FRANCE 24's François Rihouay and Haxie Meyers-Belkin report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200610-high-covid-19-toll-in-canada-s-nursing-homes-highlights-wider-problem

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version