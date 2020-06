Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 07:30 Hits: 6

BEIJING: The United States will soon resume operations at its consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began late last year, the US Embassy said on Wednesday (Jun 10). US ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, "intends to resume operations in Wuhan in the near ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-says-consulate-in-china-s-wuhan-to-reopen-in-near-future-12822898