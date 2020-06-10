Authors get real about book advances, highlighting enormous pay disparity for writers of color

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 02:40 Hits: 7

As people are slowly starting to discuss pay disparities based on race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and disabilities more openly, one subject that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention is the matter of what monetary advances writers receive for their books. At first, that sounds like a pretty niche topic, but as has become evident via viral Twitter hashtag #PublishingPaidMe, even people without a connection to the publishing world are taking an interest. Why? People are bravely sharing their deals, and the disparity between how much Black writers earn on advance compared to white writers is glaring. And some of the most important writers working today weighed in with their numbers.

Before we get into tweets from specific authors (including those who have literally won awards and are considered experts in their respective fields), we can review what exactly an advance is.

Generally speaking, authors who work in traditional publishing may receive an advance when they sell a book to a publisher. Sometimes an agent makes this sale on your behalf, but some independent or smaller publishers work directly with writers. Either way, some writers receive an advance when the manuscript is bought. That advance is generally paid out to the writer in several portions; for example, one-third when the deal is made, another third when it goes to copy editing, and a final third when it’s released. Depending on the deal and other conditions, that can vary. If you work with an agent to make the sale, the agent generally receives a cut of the advance per your contract; the industry standard is generally between 10% and 20% for domestic rights. The advance is also pretax.

In addition, writers receive a royalties deal, depending on their individual contracts. Generally speaking, writers can receive royalties after they “sell out” their advance; so if you receive a large advance and your book doesn’t sell well, you may have to wait a lot longer to receive royalty payments. In addition, some writers have other workings going on for foreign rights sales, audiobooks, film and TV rights, and so on. But this article (and hashtag) sticks with the basics.

If a writer goes the self-publishing route, the advance discussion generally doesn’t apply.

How much is an advance? Well, as the hashtag reveals, it can really vary widely, even for the same kind of book from the same tier of publisher. Let’s look at some self-reported examples below, sprung from the #PublishingPaidMe conversation created and led by Tochi Onyebuchi and L.L. McKinney, both Black Young Adult (YA) writers.

As the hashtag grew, people began adding other author information such as gender identity and sexual orientation into tweets to provide further context. And while the hashtag originally illustrated the deep pay disparity between white and Black writers, it expanded into white and non-white writers as the conversation picked up speed.

Here are some remarks from writers of color.

ItÃ¢Â�Â�s pretty well known but $12,500 for An Untamed State, $15,000 for Bad Feminist, $100k for Hunger, $150k for Year I Learned Everything and a significant jump for my next 2 nonfiction books. #publishingpaidme June 6, 2020

We still doing #publishingpaidme? initially got 17k for two book deal. editor at one of the big ones told me they could get me 17k for one book if I got out of deal. I got out. they offered me 10k. asked me to take out racial politics. I gave money back. ended up getting ... June 7, 2020

Do people want to hear my advances even though IÃ¢Â�Â�m not white or Black? Um, my debut novel got an advance of $2500, The Collected Schizophrenias got $13,000, and I just signed a deal for a significant jump to six figures for two books #PublishingPaidMe June 7, 2020

Important to watch the #PublishingPaidMe hash, writers and esp BIPOC writers. For the curious, as I recall, my advances were: $40K for each book of Inheritance $25K for each book of the Dreamblood $25K for each book of the Broken Earth June 6, 2020

Even after Salvage the Bones won the NBA, my publishing company did not want to give me 100k for my next novel. My agent and I fought and fought before we wrestled our way to that number. June 8, 2020

25K from Grove for debut Sons & Other Flammable Objects (2007) 20K from Bloomsbury for 2nd novel The Last Illusion (2014) 20K from HarperPerennial for Sick:A Memoir (2018) 75K from Knopf Doubleday for 2 books: Brown Album (essays, 2020) & Tehrangeles (novel) #PublishingPaidMe June 7, 2020

#PublishingPaidMe $6000 for Edinburgh, an indie press, though they went bankrupt after paying 4; $45k from Picador for pbk rights (split w 1st house, half to me but half of my half lost to that bankruptcy); $100k for Queen; $55k for HTWAAN. I now earn royalties on the first 2. June 7, 2020

In comparison, here’s what some white writers shared.

This was more or less public knowledge already, but #PublishingPaidMe $333k/book for my debut YA fantasy trilogy at a big 5 publisher June 6, 2020

Okay it's seriously uncomfy but been asked to do #publishingpaidme to highlight inequality so, just on uk adult book advances: book one 5k, two 20k, three 50k, four 45k, five 100k, six (reasons to stay alive) 25k (topped up later), seven 100k, eight 200k, nine 200k, ten 600k. June 7, 2020

White, cishet, fantasy & thriller, 20 years, 35+ books, 90% trad, adult, YA, MG Debut: Bitten (2001) ~75K - highest adult ~250K - highest YA ~500K#PublishingPaidMe June 6, 2020

My advances have been all over the place. #PublishingPaidMe $900k ($300k per book) for my debut YA trilogy in 2012. (Then it totally failed to break out.) $7500 for each of my quiet contemporary books in 2016. $18k for editing each historical anthology. June 6, 2020

I have so much shame about this but I believe in equity & the project of getting great writers paid more so! #publishingpaidme $0 for Trespasses, $3500 for The Other Side, & The Reckonings got $215k at auction, which is ridiculous bc it sold 17 copies. ThatÃ¢Â�Â�s all. I love you. June 7, 2020

#PublishingPaidMe Thank you to everyone sharing. ItÃ¢Â�Â�s illuminating and important. - $1.5K for Binary Star (eternally grateful to @TwoDollarRadio for pulling me out of the slush) - $15K for Sunshine State - $125K for True Love June 8, 2020

#PublishingPaidMe white male author/artist 2001Ã¢Â�Â�debut picture book, world rights $9k. 10% royalty on hardcover, 7% on paperback 2009Ã¢Â�Â�campy middle-grade graphic novel, N. Am rights $23k. 7% royalty paper. 9 sequels, same rates 2018Ã¢Â�Â�YA graphic memoir, world rights $125k 7% ppb June 7, 2020

for the sake of transparency: i received $7000 (north american) for mostly dead things, my debut novel & iÃ¢Â�Â�ve signed for a significant jump to six figures for my next 2 books (split between another novel & a short fiction collection) - i am a white cis lesbian #PublishingPaidMe June 8, 2020

#publishingpaidme Advances for 5 novels (US rights only:) Last Night in Montreal: $7k The SingerÃ¢Â�Â�s Gun: $10k The Lola Quartet: $15k Station Eleven: $210k The Glass Hotel: $800k June 8, 2020

The bigger picture conversation also includes how much support Black and non-Black writers of color get from publishers. If writers of color don’t get comparable advances, for example, are they getting as much publicity? Book tours? If their first book doesn’t sell as well as anticipated, will they even get a chance at a second book? Money matters on the individual level for obvious reasons, but it’s also a question of institutional support and long-term success strategies. As is always the case when being transparent about wages, these writers are all being extremely brave for sharing on such a public platform. Hopefully it inspires much-needed structural shifts in publishing and beyond.

