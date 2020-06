Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 15:00 Hits: 0

Syarhey Tsikhanouski, a jailed Belarusian vlogger who is seeking to take part in an August presidential election, may face up to 3 years in prison for organizing pro-democracy rallies.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/jailed-belarusian-vlogger-with-presidential-ambitions-may-face-prison/30661442.html