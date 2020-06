Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 15:10 Hits: 0

Iran’s Health Ministry has announced that students of medicine, dentistry, and pharmacology will be required to take two courses in traditional medicine, Iranian media reported on June 8.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iranian-medical-students-to-be-required-to-study-traditional-medicine/30661612.html