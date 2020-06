Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 18:29 Hits: 6

Just a few weeks ago, calls to defund police departments circulated primarily among activists. Today, increasing numbers of cities are taking measures to do so, and experts are waiting to see if a similar movement might take hold in Europe and elsewhere.

