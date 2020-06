Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 19:42 Hits: 7

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters in Paris took a knee and held an eight minute silence on Tuesday in memory of George Floyd, the black American whose death after a police officer knelt on his neck has unleashed a global outpouring of sadness and outrage.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200609-anti-racism-protesters-in-paris-take-a-knee-for-george-floyd