Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 19:52 Hits: 7

France's coronavirus death toll rose by 87 or 0.3 percent to 29,296 on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row, health ministry data showed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200609-covid-19-france-s-daily-death-toll-remains-below-100-for-seventh-day-in-a-row