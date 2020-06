Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 21:58 Hits: 7

A civil rights leader at Tuesday's funeral for George Floyd, whose death in custody sparked worldwide protests, accused US President Donald Trump of "wickedness" for cracking down on demonstrators instead of police brutality.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200609-reverand-al-sharpton-decries-trump-s-wickedness-at-george-floyd-funeral