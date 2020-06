Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 00:41 Hits: 6

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry reported 4,199 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 596 additional fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total in the country to 124,301 cases and 14,649 deaths.

