Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 23:41 Hits: 7

LONDON: Population-wide face mask use could push COVID-19 transmission down to controllable levels for national epidemics and could prevent further waves of the pandemic disease when combined with lockdowns, according to a UK study published on Wednesday (Jun 10). The research, led by scientists ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/widespread-mask-wearing-prevent-covid-19-coronavirus-12821592