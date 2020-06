Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 19:33 Hits: 5

The killing of George Floyd has jolted many Americans awake to a pattern of injustice that has been fully apparent to black Americans for decades.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2020/0609/I-stand-with-George-Floyd-because-I-almost-became-him-28-years-ago?icid=rss