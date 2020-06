Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 13:21 Hits: 1

Many now protesting against racism and police brutality in the US won’t be satisfied unless the result of this national spasm is improved schools, health care, and job opportunities for minorities – a fair shake for black people. What will happen when America once again falls short of honoring its professed values?

