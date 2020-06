Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 14:21 Hits: 2

The United States has built an economy based on global demand for advanced goods, consumer demand for frills, and ever-growing household and business debts. This economy was in many ways prosperous, and it provided jobs and incomes to many millions. Yet it was a house of cards, and COVID-19 has blown it down.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/united-states-economy-illusions-of-reopening-by-james-k-galbraith-2020-06