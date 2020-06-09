Live coverage: June 9, 2020 primaries

Category: World Hits: 6
Five different states are holding downballot primaries tonight, and we’ll be liveblogging the results. Due to the coronavirus, many voters are choosing to vote by mail, and each state has different deadlines for the return of mail ballots. As a result, we may not know the final results for some races for several days or more.
Good evening, everyone, and welcome to an evening of election results and picking up after yourselves. Tonight we’ll be watching primary elections in Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
Polls have closed in South Carolina, where the main race we’re interested in is the Republican primary in SC-01, for the right to take on Democratic freshman Joe Cunningham. Polls were also to have closed in Georgia, but given the ongoing delays at the polls in a number of key counties in the Atlanta metro area, closing times have been extended by several hours there, and there will be no statewide results until all precincts have closed.
West Virginia: Polls have also now closed in West Virginia, where there are competitive primaries in both sides of the gubernatorial race; Republican governor Jim Justice, who was elected as a Democrat but then switched parties, is facing several primary challengers.
SC-01: We have some votes in the GOP primary in South Carolina’s 1st. (0% are reporting, but there are around 4,000 early or absentee votes in the hopper, which is a decent amount relative to the 38,000 total votes cast in this primary in 2016.) Currently, state Rep., and the establishment’s preferred candidate, Nancy Mace is way in the lead with 68%, with her main rival Nancy Landing at 20%.
Just as a programming note, we’re changing up one key way that Daily Kos Elections reports on election results. You may have noticed that the “% reporting” number has become increasingly meaningless, in an era where many if not most votes are either early, absentee, or vote-by-mail. If a race is showing a significant number of votes but is still showing 0% reporting or only a few percent reporting, we’ll issue results whenever the total number of votes in the race is equal to 10% of the total votes recorded in the previous analogous primary (so, in the case of 2020, we’d be referencing the 2016 primaries to reflect presidential turnout).
WV-Gov: We finally have enough votes tallied to start talking about the West Virginia gubernatorial primaries (both sides are reporting 10% or more of precincts). On the Republican side, the arc of the election results bends toward Justice … Jim Justice, that is. The incumbent (who was elected as a Democrat and is now facing his first GOP primary) is at 65%; his main challengers are much further back, with Woody Thrasher at 18 and Mike Folk at 10. And the AP has just called the GOP side in Justice’s favor.
On the Democratic side, it’s a close race between activist Stephen Smith and Kanawha Co. Commissioner Ben Salango. Smith, who’s the leftmost candidate of the main three, is at 38, with Salango at 35. Salango is splitting the more moderate vote with state Sen. Ron Stollings, who’s coming in at 13.
SC-01: We’re past the 10% mark in South Carolina’s 1st district Republican primary (with 14% reporting); it’s a smidge closer than before, but Nancy Mace is still bludgeoning the opposition. She leads Kathy Landing 61-25 for the right to face Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham.
GA-09: Despite the extended closing times in the Atlanta metro area, it looks like precincts in some of Georgia’s rural areas are reporting, and there are enough votes tallied (9,000, vs. 84,000 total in 2016) to discuss the GOP primary in the dark-red 9th district. There’s very little clarity here, however; a runoff is near-certain, and it’s not even clear who’ll be in it. Currently, gun store owner Andrew Clyde is at 20.6 and state Sen. John Wilkinson is at 20.4, but they’re only a few hundred votes ahead of state Rep. Matt Gurtler and ex-U.S. Rep. (from GA-10) Paul Broun.
