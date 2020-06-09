Live coverage: June 9, 2020 primaries

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 23:00 Hits: 6

Five different states are holding downballot primaries tonight, and we’ll be liveblogging the results. Due to the coronavirus, many voters are choosing to vote by mail, and each state has different deadlines for the return of mail ballots. As a result, we may not know the final results for some races for several days or more.

Resources: Guide to key races | Cheat-sheet

Results: GA | NV | ND | SC | WV

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1951778