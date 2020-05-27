From George Floyd to Chris Cooper: Ibram X. Kendi on Racist Terror Facing Black People in America

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 12:13 Hits: 1

“I can’t breathe” — that’s what George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, repeatedly told a white Minneapolis police officer who pinned him to the ground Monday with a knee to his neck. Video of the police attack went viral. Now four officers have been fired. This comes as another video went viral of a white woman calling the cops on a Black man in New York City’s Central Park and falsely accusing him of “threatening her life” after he asked her to leash her dog. We discuss these developments and more with Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University and National Book Award–winning author of “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” and “How to Be an Antiracist.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/27/george_floyd_killing_minneapolis_police