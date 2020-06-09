Immigration Agents Target People at Police Brutality Protests, Including a U.S. Citizen Military Vet

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 12:15 Hits: 9

As protests against police brutality continue nationwide, immigrant rights advocates are sounding the alarm over the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at some of the demonstrations. A viral video showed a group of ICE agents working with the New York City Police Department to detain a protester at a George Floyd rally in New York City last week, and advocates say agents held the man on the ground as they pointed three guns at him and handcuffed and searched him. He was reportedly released after agents found a military veteran’s ID on him, and is a U.S. citizen of Puerto Rican descent. We speak with Mizue Aizeki, deputy director at the Immigrant Defense Project.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/9/mizue_aizeki