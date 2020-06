Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 01:06 Hits: 5

Judge Igor Tuleya could be stripped of his immunity and face prosecution after allowing media into one of his courtrooms. Protesters say he is being targeted for questioning the government's controversial court reforms.

