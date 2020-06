Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 02:27 Hits: 7

Thousands of mourners braved sweltering heat on Monday to view the casket of George Floyd, whose death from a police officer kneeling on his neck ignited worldwide protests against mistreatment of African Americans and other minorities by U.S. law enforcement.

