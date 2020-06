Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 09:19 Hits: 6

The French government will provide 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) to support the country's aviation industry, which has been hammered by travel restrictions imposed to blunt the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.

